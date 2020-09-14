COVID-19: Goa BJP MLAs Fernandes, Sopte test positive

Goa BJP MLAs Antonio alias TonyFernandes and Dayanand Sopte have tested positive for novelcoronavirus infection, a senior state health departmentofficial said on Monday

St Cruz MLA Fernandes is in a private hospital sinceSunday while Mandrem legislator Sopte has opted for homeisolation after exhibiting mild symptoms, the official said

Over the past two months, several MLAs, includingChief Minister Pramod Sawant, were detected with theinfection.