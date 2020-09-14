COVID-19: Goa BJP MLAs Fernandes, Sopte test positive

COVID-19: Goa BJP MLAs Fernandes, Sopte test positivePTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:00 IST
Goa BJP MLAs Antonio alias TonyFernandes and Dayanand Sopte have tested positive for novelcoronavirus infection, a senior state health departmentofficial said on Monday
St Cruz MLA Fernandes is in a private hospital sinceSunday while Mandrem legislator Sopte has opted for homeisolation after exhibiting mild symptoms, the official said
Over the past two months, several MLAs, includingChief Minister Pramod Sawant, were detected with theinfection.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dayanand Sopte
- Goa
- BJP
- Pramod Sawant
- Mandrem
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-HK survey shows support grows for pro-democracy goals, 44% back protest movement
EXCLUSIVE-HK survey shows increasing majority back pro-democracy goals, smaller support for protest movement
Goa NRI Affairs commissioner Sawaikar tests COVID-19 positive
Soccer-Grant's extra time goal gives Sydney FC fifth A-League title
Never met Sushant Singh Rajput but met Rhea in 2017: Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya