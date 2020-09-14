Left Menu
Development News Edition

Testing positive: half of Argentina's coronavirus checks yield infection

Argentina's coronavirus "positive rate," the number of daily infections to the number of tests carried out, has topped 50%, underscoring how much work the South American country has to do to bring the virus under control.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:15 IST
Testing positive: half of Argentina's coronavirus checks yield infection

Argentina's coronavirus "positive rate," the number of daily infections to the number of tests carried out, has topped 50%, underscoring how much work the South American country has to do to bring the virus under control. Health ministry data on Monday showed the country carried out 17,955 tests the day before, when it recorded 9,056 confirmed COVID-19 cases. That indicates a positive rate of 50.4%, one of the highest in the world.

Argentina, which was one of the region's success stories early on with a strict lockdown imposed in March, has seen infections soar in recent months, first gripping the capital Buenos Aires and surrounding areas and now spreading in the provinces. The country, which has been trying to open its hard-hit economy, has a total of 555,537 confirmed cases, the tenth-highest case load in the world, with 11,412 fatalities.

The proportion of daily infections to tests had been between above 40% since the start of August, but had not quite climbed above half before Sunday. Other countries in the region including Bolivia and Mexico also have sky-high positive rates. Latin America is the region with the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths globally, which has pummeled the regional economy, pushing millions below the poverty line.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Former Atletico player Camacho retires at 30 after injury

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Ignacio Camacho retired from soccer on Monday after failing to recover from a long-term injury. The 30-year-old Camacho injured his ankle during a German Cup game for Wolfsburg in 2017 and has had five oper...

Iran says it supports OPEC as long as its interests are protected

Iran supports the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC as long as the group protects Iranian interests alongside other members, Irans OPEC governor Amir Hossein Zamaninia said on Monday.Sixty years after its formation, OPE...

Ten Tanzanian schoolchildren killed in dormitory fire

Ten Tanzanian schoolchildren were killed when a dormitory at a privately-owned primary school in the north of the country caught fire, a senior government official said on Monday.Police, the fire department, and other government officials h...

NFL warns coaches to follow mask guidelines

The NFL issued a memo to teams Monday warning that failure to wear face coverings at all times in the bench area will be punished. We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020