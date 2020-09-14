Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive for Coronavirus aka COVID-19

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive for Coronavirus aka COVID-19Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:54 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today tweeted and said, he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says, he has tested positive for COVID19 pic.twitter.com/wqG0yTQy75— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020
Further details awaited.
