Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive for Coronavirus aka COVID-19

Updated: 14-09-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:54 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive for Coronavirus aka COVID-19
Manish Sisodia Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today tweeted and said, he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself.

Further details awaited.

