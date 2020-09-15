Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Slovakia will put its neighbour and important trade partner the Czech Republic on its "red list" of high-risk countries due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases there, a Slovak official said. * Romania reopened schools for 2.8 million children after a six-month closure to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, ordering pupils to wear face masks as infections rise.

Updated: 15-09-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 02:38 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial remains on hold in the United States pending a U.S. investigation into a serious side effect in Britain even as other trials of the vaccine resume, sources familiar with the details told Reuters.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Monday to prioritise buying COVID-19 vaccine to be made available by Russia or China, while taking a swipe at pharmaceutical firms of western nations asking for advance payment for their offers.

EUROPE * Marseille and Bordeaux, two of France's biggest cities, faced stricter rules for beach gatherings, visiting the elderly in care homes and attendance at outdoor public events as part of efforts to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

* A group of scientists sent a formal letter to the Lancet outlining doubts about the accuracy of early data on Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, one of the authors said, adding further fuel to a dispute surrounding the "Sputnik-V" shot. * Slovakia will put its neighbour and important trade partner the Czech Republic on its "red list" of high-risk countries due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases there, a Slovak official said.

* Romania reopened schools for 2.8 million children after a six-month closure to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, ordering pupils to wear face masks as infections rise. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates granted emergency approval for use of a coronavirus vaccine, six weeks after human trials in the Gulf Arab state started. * Jordan will suspend schools for two weeks from Thursday and close places of worship, restaurants and public markets as part of renewed restrictions after a record spike in coronavirus cases in the last few days.

* Working conditions are so bad for some medics in Morocco handling a surging coronavirus outbreak that they have staged protests against inadequate staffing and poorly equipped facilities. * Bahrain's government will pay citizens' utility bills for three months and banks will be encouraged to postpone loan repayments for those affected by the pandemic until the end of the year.

AMERICAS * A U.S. federal judge ruled as unconstitutional some of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's orders to control the COVID-19 outbreak, including limits on crowd sizes, requirements that people stay home and the closing of non-essential businesses.

* The U.S. State Department said it had eased a travel advisory for Americans considering travel to China or Hong Kong from "Do Not Travel" to "Reconsider Travel." MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Eli Lilly and Co said its rheumatoid arthritis drug shortened the time to recovery in hospitalized COVID-19 patients when used along with Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The dollar weakened and world stock markets rallied on encouraging signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, while several multi-billion dollar deals also helped lift the spirit of investors after the downdraft in the past two weeks.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

