FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial remains on hold in the United States pending a U.S. investigation into a serious side effect in Britain even as other trials of the vaccine resume, sources familiar with the details told Reuters.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Monday to prioritise buying COVID-19 vaccine to be made available by Russia or China, while taking a swipe at pharmaceutical firms of western nations asking for advance payment for their offers.

EUROPE * Marseille and Bordeaux, two of France's biggest cities, faced stricter rules for beach gatherings, visiting the elderly in care homes and attendance at outdoor public events as part of efforts to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

* A group of scientists sent a formal letter to the Lancet outlining doubts about the accuracy of early data on Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, one of the authors said, adding further fuel to a dispute surrounding the "Sputnik-V" shot. * Slovakia will put its neighbour and important trade partner the Czech Republic on its "red list" of high-risk countries due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases there, a Slovak official said.

* Romania reopened schools for 2.8 million children after a six-month closure to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, ordering pupils to wear face masks as infections rise. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates granted emergency approval for use of a coronavirus vaccine, six weeks after human trials in the Gulf Arab state started. * Jordan will suspend schools for two weeks from Thursday and close places of worship, restaurants and public markets as part of renewed restrictions after a record spike in coronavirus cases in the last few days.

* Working conditions are so bad for some medics in Morocco handling a surging coronavirus outbreak that they have staged protests against inadequate staffing and poorly equipped facilities. * Bahrain's government will pay citizens' utility bills for three months and banks will be encouraged to postpone loan repayments for those affected by the pandemic until the end of the year.

AMERICAS * A U.S. federal judge ruled as unconstitutional some of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's orders to control the COVID-19 outbreak, including limits on crowd sizes, requirements that people stay home and the closing of non-essential businesses.

* The U.S. State Department said it had eased a travel advisory for Americans considering travel to China or Hong Kong from "Do Not Travel" to "Reconsider Travel." MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Eli Lilly and Co said its rheumatoid arthritis drug shortened the time to recovery in hospitalized COVID-19 patients when used along with Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The dollar weakened and world stock markets rallied on encouraging signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, while several multi-billion dollar deals also helped lift the spirit of investors after the downdraft in the past two weeks.