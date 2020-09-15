Left Menu
India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 78.28 pc

There are 9,90,061 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprise 20.08 per cent of the total caseload, according to the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 78.28 per cent as a total of 38,59,399 people have recuperated, exceeding the active cases of coronavirus by 28,69,338 as on date, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. There are 9,90,061 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprise 20.08 per cent of the total caseload, according to the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am. Close to half (48.8 per cent) of the active cases are concentrated in three states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala and Telangana contribute close to a quarter (24.4 per cent) of the active cases, the ministry said.

"Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 60.35 per cent of the total active cases and are also reporting close to 60 per cent (59.42 pc) of the total recovered cases," it highlighted. Of the 1,054 fatalities reported in 24 hours, nearly 69 per cent are concentrated in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. More than 37 per cent of cumulative deaths reported so far in the country are from Maharashtra (29,894 deaths).The state reported 34.44 per cent of the deaths in the last 24 hours (363 deaths), the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 49,30,236 with 83,809 people testing positive in a day, while the death toll climbed to 80,776 with 1,054 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed..

