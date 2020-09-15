Surat: 2 diamond units sealed, another partially, after COVID cases found

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has sealed two leading diamond polishing units and a part of another unit after 19 workers were found to be infected by coronavirus, a civic official said on Tuesday. The SMC had carried out rapid antigen tests of workers of polishing units in Katargam locality, a diamond industry hub.

Tests found out on Monday that 16 employees at HVK Diamond, two workers of SRK House and one at Diamond House had contracted the virus. HVK Diamond and Diamond House were sealed completely, while only the sales unit of SRK House was sealed, said Deputy Commissioner (Health) Ashish Naik.

The action was taken as the owners of these units had "flouted the guidelines", he said. Diamond units in Surat, which were closed during lockdown, were allowed to operate with less restrictions from August.

A worker who has recovered from COVID-19 can work with another who has tested negative in rapid antigen test on a single emery polishing wheel which accommodates two polishers, as per the guidelines. Surat city has so far reported 18,751 confirmed infections. Katargam zone accounts for 3,372 of these cases.

PTI COR KA PD KRK KRK.