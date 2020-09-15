Left Menu
Netherlands hits new high for daily coronavirus cases -newspaper

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:17 IST
Netherlands hits new high for daily coronavirus cases -newspaper
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Netherlands recorded a daily record number of new coronavirus infections, an increase of 1,379 in 24 hours, the Volkskrant newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing national health authorities.

The previous record was 1,335 from early April. The new rise took the increase over the past week to 9,194, 85% more than in the first week of September, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said.

