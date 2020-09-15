Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sero-survey conducted in August finds no antibodies in 30 pc of recovered COVID-19 patients

Antibodies against COVID-19 infection were found in 29.1 per cent of people in the August sero-prevalence survey in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said late last month while announcing its results. Prevalence of antibodies found in males was 28.3 per cent, and in females 32.2 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:48 IST
Sero-survey conducted in August finds no antibodies in 30 pc of recovered COVID-19 patients

A sero-prevalance survey conducted in the first week of August in Delhi has found that 79 of the 257 people who recovered from COVID-19 did not have antibodies against the virus. About 15,000 representative samples were taken in the August 1-7 survey from 11 districts and tested for antibodies (IgG) against the virus.

Blood samples of 257 people who had tested COVID-19 positive earlier and then recovered, were also taken during the survey to test if they had antibodies. Seventy-nine of these people did not have the antibodies against the virus, according to its report of the August serological survey. The exercise was undertaken for a comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and to formulate strategies based on its findings.

The samples collected as part of this exercise spanned different areas and age groups, gender and economic class. Antibodies against COVID-19 infection were found in 29.1 per cent of people in the August sero-prevalence survey in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said late last month while announcing its results.

Prevalence of antibodies found in males was 28.3 per cent, and in females 32.2 per cent. Out of total number of samples, 25 per cent were taken from the age group of less than 18 years, another 50 per cent from 18-49 years age bracket and remaining 25 per cent from those in the age group of 50 years or more, the Delhi health minister had said.

Among the people sampled, who had COVID-19 earlier and recovered but did not show antibodies during the survey might have had contracted the disease several months ago at the early stage of the novel coronavirus infection. So, their antibodies (IgG) might have disappeared, experts said. But in most cases, the memory cells would remember the virus and trigger an immune response if a person who has recovered from COVID-19 is again attacked by the virus, they said.

On longevity of antibodies developed in response to COVID-19, Jain on August 20 had said, according to experts these antibodies can last for several months -- say 5-8 months -- but the body also produces T-cells in response to the infection. These T-cells, also called memory cells, help fight any possible infection again, and so, it is "very rare" that a person who has recovered from COVID-19 will be diagnosed with it again, the heath minister had said.

Scientists and experts at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) had led the technical team of the August survey. The sero-prevalence found in northeast district was 29.6 per cent, south district 27.2 per cent, southeast 33.2 per cent and New Delhi 24.6 per cent.

The report also said the participants who were living in or had ever lived in a containment zone in Delhi, had a "significantly higher sero-prevalance" than those who had never lived in it..

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

UK says following court case of Zimbabwe journalist

Britains foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday he was following the court case in Zimbabwe of journalist Hopewell Chinono, who has been critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwas government.Following journalist Hopewell Chinonos cour...

Telangana Assembly adopts resolution against Centre's proposed new electricity amendment bill

Hyderabad, Sep 15 PTIThe Telangana Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution opposing the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 proposed by the Centre, claiming it would hurt interests of farmers and the poor and take away the powers of states. Th...

Egypt cuts highways across pyramids plateau, alarming conservationists

Egypt is building two highways across the pyramids plateau outside Cairo, reviving and expanding a project that was suspended in the 1990s after an international outcry.The Great Pyramids, Egypts top tourist destination, are the sole surviv...

UP creates spl force with power to arrest without warrant, Cong dubs it as Rowlatt Act

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday notified the creation of a special force empowered to search any premises or arrest any person without any warrant or orders of a court, said an official. The move prompted a strong reaction from the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020