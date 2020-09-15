Haryana starts online health facility amid pandemic

The Haryana government on Tuesday said it has started online 'Stay Home OPD' to ensure uninterrupted health services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Over 1,000 patients have benefited from the service that was launched recently, Health Minister Anil Vij said. "With this, people suffering from various health ailments can get themselves registered on the 'e-Sanjeevani' app to get free online medical consultation," he said.

He said the government is committed to providing medical facilities to every patient at their doorsteps. On this online platform, a patient can upload all his reports and get information about the disease and the required line of treatment from the doctor, an official statement said. After this, the doctor will also give an online prescription to his/her patient, which will be valid for all other health facilities in Haryana.

Vij said the OPD will be available for patients from 10 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm from Monday to Saturday.