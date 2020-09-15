COVID-19: 90 deaths push toll to 2,514 in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,514 with 90 more fatalities in Punjab while the infection tally climbed to 84,482 with 2,481 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the state on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin. Nineteen fatalities were reported from Ludhiana, 12 from Jalandhar, 10 from Amritsar, eight each from Gurdaspur and Kapurthala, six from Hoshiarpur and five from Ferozepur, it said.

Four deaths each were reported from Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala, three from Muktsar, two each from SBS Nagar, Pathankot and Rupnagar, and one each from Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Sangrur and Tarn Taran, as per the bulletin. Among places which reported new cases were Ludhiana (409), Jalandhar (261), Amritsar (214), Patiala (204), Gurdaspur (197), Pathankot (189), Mohali (188), Hoshiarpur (154) and Bathinda (120). There are 21,154 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,815 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection. So far, 60,814 people have been cured of the contagion.

Eighty-eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 481 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 14,39,583 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.