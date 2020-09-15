Left Menu
Vice President calls for utilising Ayurveda's knowledge base on preventive care to combat COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday called for utilising Ayurveda’s extensive knowledge base on preventive care to combat the COVID-19. He said that natural remedies prescribed in Ayurveda can help fight the virus by building immunity. Inaugurating the online Global Ayurveda Summit with the theme ‘Ayurveda for immunity’, Naidu said Ayurveda was not just a system of medicine but also a philosophy of life.

The vice president said Ayurveda perceives humans as an integral part of nature and entails a holistic way of life where individuals are in harmony with themselves and with the world that surrounds them, an official statement said. Elaborating on the therapeutic principles of Ayurveda, he said it believes in maintaining a perfect balance between nature’s elements and the Tridoshas of the human body for a healthy state of living. "Ayurveda propounds that every individual has his unique constitution and responds differently to treatment and medication," he said.

Citing the examples of ancient texts such as Atharva Veda, Charaka Samhita and Sushrutha Samhita, Naidu said since ancient times, India had a very systematic, scientific and rational approach to the treatment of diseases. Observing that Ayurveda must evolve constantly to remain relevant as an effective health care system, the vice president urged private companies and the government to come together and set up state of the art research and development facilities to develop and test new medicines.

