Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal Pradesh records eight more COVID-19 deaths, 419 new cases

Of them, 59 were from Hamirpur, 44 from Mandi, 26 each from Chamba and Bilaspur, 24 from Una, 19 each from Kangra and Kullu, 17 from Sirmaur, 14 from Solan and two from Kinnaur. The total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 6,417, the official said, adding that 27 patients have migrated.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-09-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 00:01 IST
Himachal Pradesh records eight more COVID-19 deaths, 419 new cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded eight more deaths due to coronavirus, pushing the toll to 89, while the infection count mounted to 10,336 with 419 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday. Seven men and a woman succumbed to the virus, Special Secretary, Health, Nipun Jindal said.

Three fatalities were reported from Mandi, two from Una and one each from Kangra, Shimla and Solan, Jindal said. In Mandi, three coronavirus patients men aged 49, 56 and 60 died. The 49-year-old man was also suffering from rectum cancer and diabetes mellitus, while the 56-year-old man had influenza-like illness (ILI) with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and the 60-year-old man was also suffering from severe bilateral pneumonia with sever ARDS, hypertension with obesity, he added.

In Kangra, an 80-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man -- both having ILI with ARDS-- succumbed to the virus, he added. In Una, a 55-year-old man also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), fatty liver and diabetes died on Tuesday.

Similarly, a 58-year-old man having ILI with ARDS and a 59-year-old man also suffering from hepatitis and myocarditis died in Solan and Shimla respectively, he added. Solan accounts for 19 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Kangra (18), Shimla (13), Mandi (11), Una (10), Sirmaur (six), Hamirpur and Chamba (five each), and Kullu and Bilaspur (one each).

Of the 419 fresh cases, 121 were reported from Mandi, 87 from Solan, 60 from Sirmaur, 44 from Shimla, 36 from Kangra, 35 from Una, 16 from Bilaspur, eight from Hamirpur, seven from Kullu and five from Chamba, Jindal said. A total of 250 more coronavirus-affected patients recovered on Tuesday. Of them, 59 were from Hamirpur, 44 from Mandi, 26 each from Chamba and Bilaspur, 24 from Una, 19 each from Kangra and Kullu, 17 from Sirmaur, 14 from Solan and two from Kinnaur.

The total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 6,417, the official said, adding that 27 patients have migrated. The number of active cases in the state as of now is 3,801, Jindal said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 901, followed by Kangra 627, Mandi 588, Una 394, Sirmaur 342, Shimla 324, Bilaspur 196, Chamba 134, Hamirpur 122, Kullu 110, Kinnaur 42 and Lahaul-Spiti 21, according to the data shared by the Health Department. PTI DJI SNE.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends higher on growing hopes Fed will stay accommodative

The SP 500 ended up slightly on Tuesday as investors hoped the Federal Reserve would stick with its supportive policy stance as the central banks two-day meeting got under way. Apple Inc shares rose on Monday and early in Tuesdays session, ...

Soccer-Spurs in talks with Real Madrid to re-sign Bale, says agent

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Real Madrid to re-sign winger Gareth Bale, his agent said on Tuesday, as the Wales international looks to end his troubled spell at the Spanish club. Bale made over 200 appearances for Premier League Spur...

PREVIEW-Golf-Woods aims to end lacklustre run at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods hopes to snap his run of lacklustre performances at the U.S. Open this week, nearly a year after his last PGA Tour victory.Woods has yet to finish in the top 10 of any tournament since the sport returned after being suspended du...

Golf-Mickelson ready for shot at Winged Foot redemption

Phil Mickelson, who has endured more U.S. Open heartbreak than any other player in history, will try to put all that behind him this week when he tees off at Winged Foot, the site of his infamous final-hole collapse in 2006.Mickelson, a run...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020