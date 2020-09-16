Himachal Pradesh records eight more COVID-19 deaths, 419 new cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded eight more deaths due to coronavirus, pushing the toll to 89, while the infection count mounted to 10,336 with 419 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday. Seven men and a woman succumbed to the virus, Special Secretary, Health, Nipun Jindal said.

Three fatalities were reported from Mandi, two from Una and one each from Kangra, Shimla and Solan, Jindal said. In Mandi, three coronavirus patients men aged 49, 56 and 60 died. The 49-year-old man was also suffering from rectum cancer and diabetes mellitus, while the 56-year-old man had influenza-like illness (ILI) with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and the 60-year-old man was also suffering from severe bilateral pneumonia with sever ARDS, hypertension with obesity, he added.

In Kangra, an 80-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man -- both having ILI with ARDS-- succumbed to the virus, he added. In Una, a 55-year-old man also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), fatty liver and diabetes died on Tuesday.

Similarly, a 58-year-old man having ILI with ARDS and a 59-year-old man also suffering from hepatitis and myocarditis died in Solan and Shimla respectively, he added. Solan accounts for 19 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Kangra (18), Shimla (13), Mandi (11), Una (10), Sirmaur (six), Hamirpur and Chamba (five each), and Kullu and Bilaspur (one each).

Of the 419 fresh cases, 121 were reported from Mandi, 87 from Solan, 60 from Sirmaur, 44 from Shimla, 36 from Kangra, 35 from Una, 16 from Bilaspur, eight from Hamirpur, seven from Kullu and five from Chamba, Jindal said. A total of 250 more coronavirus-affected patients recovered on Tuesday. Of them, 59 were from Hamirpur, 44 from Mandi, 26 each from Chamba and Bilaspur, 24 from Una, 19 each from Kangra and Kullu, 17 from Sirmaur, 14 from Solan and two from Kinnaur.

The total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 6,417, the official said, adding that 27 patients have migrated. The number of active cases in the state as of now is 3,801, Jindal said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 901, followed by Kangra 627, Mandi 588, Una 394, Sirmaur 342, Shimla 324, Bilaspur 196, Chamba 134, Hamirpur 122, Kullu 110, Kinnaur 42 and Lahaul-Spiti 21, according to the data shared by the Health Department. PTI DJI SNE.