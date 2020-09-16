Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infectionsReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:58 IST
Indonesia reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections with 3,963 new cases on Wednesday, data from the country's health ministry showed. Indonesia has now reported 228,993 infections.
The data added 135 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total to 9,100, the biggest death toll in Southeast Asia.
