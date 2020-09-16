Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey begins Phase III trials of Chinese coronavirus vaccine - media

Russia's application to conduct Phase III trials in Turkey for its experimental vaccine was being evaluated and a decision would likely be made this week, he said. A fourth coronavirus vaccine being developed by CanSino Biologics was approved for use by the Chinese military in June. Haberturk said the vaccine candidate being trialled in Turkey was developed by Sinovac.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:09 IST
Turkey begins Phase III trials of Chinese coronavirus vaccine - media

Turkey began final Phase III trials of an experimental Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, Turkish media reported. The vaccine will be administered to between 1,200-1,300 health workers over 10 days and a second dose will be given 14 days after the first, broadcasters CNN Turk and Haberturk said.

The results of the trial will be sent the World Health Organization (WHO). The vaccine candidate will later be administered to volunteers with chronic diseases, with the aim of vaccinating 13,000 people, the broadcasters said.

The health ministry did not comment on the reports. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca is due to hold a news conference later in the day.

Koca announced last week that Phase III work had started on the Chinese vaccine candidate, as well as another developed by Pfizer. Russia's application to conduct Phase III trials in Turkey for its experimental vaccine was being evaluated and a decision would likely be made this week, he said. China is administering experimental coronavirus vaccines to tens of thousands of its citizens, attracting international interest, despite experts' concerns over the safety of drugs that have not completed standard testing.

China launched a vaccine emergency use programme in July, offering three experimental shots developed by a unit of state pharmaceutical giant China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and U.S.-listed Sinovac Biotech. A fourth coronavirus vaccine being developed by CanSino Biologics was approved for use by the Chinese military in June.

Haberturk said the vaccine candidate being trialled in Turkey was developed by Sinovac.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Top Huawei executives had close ties to company at center of U.S. criminal case

An obscure Hong Kong-registered company stands at the center of the U.S. criminal case against Chinas Huawei Technologies and its chief financial officer.U.S. authorities allege the giant telecom-gear maker used the firm to skirt American e...

Johnson says UK record on testing compares well with European peers

Britains record on COVID-19 testing compares well with other European countries and the government is working hard to turn them around even more quickly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.Most people looking at the reco...

UK to ration COVID-19 testing amid testing failures

The British government plans to ration coronavirus testing, giving priority to health workers and care home staff after widespread reports that people around the country were unable to schedule tests. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesd...

Over 600 civil rights bodies release charter of demands for protection of marginalised sections

Preventing discrimination against the disabled people and LGBTQ community members and penalising gender, caste as well as religion-based violence were among the charter of demands released by over 600 civil rights bodies for protection of m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020