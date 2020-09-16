Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand records nine more COVID-19 deaths, 1,540 new cases

A total of 24,277 people have recovered, 155 have migrated out of the state and 447 have died, while there are 11,068 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:17 IST
U'khand records nine more COVID-19 deaths, 1,540 new cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,540 more people tested positive for COVID -19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the state's infection tally to 35,947 while nine patients died, a state health department bulletin said. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 429 cases, Haridwar 363, Udham Singh Nagar 246, Nainital 118, Almora 97, Bageshwar 84, Pitgoragarh 55, Pauri 51, Uttarkashi 47, Chamoli 31, Tehri 12, Rudraprayag 7, it said.

Meanwhile, nine more COVID patients died, taking the toll to 447. Of the nine casualties, seven were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh and two from Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, it said. A total of 24,277 people have recovered, 155 have migrated out of the state and 447 have died, while there are 11,068 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

New York mayor furloughs himself, staff for week to ease pandemic budget gap

Everyone in the New York City mayors office, including the mayor himself, will be furloughed for one week without pay beginning Oct. 1 to close a budget shortfall created by the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.The coro...

Battle lines being drawn for Castle Lager Springbok Showdown

The battle lines are being drawn for a Castle Lager Springbok Showdown, which will pit the best local stars and top, up-and-coming talent against each other on 3 October, as SA Rugby www.SARugby.co.za announced its plans today to reignite a...

Maha govt to write to Centre for onion export ban roll-back

Mumbai, Sep 16 PTIAmid protests in parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the state government will write to the Centre seeking lifting of the ban imposed on export of onions. Thackeray made the commentin a ...

Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh even in winters, says retired Brigadier

The Indian Army is fully prepared to fight a full-fledged war even in winters in eastern Ladakh and if China created conditions for war, they will face a better trained, better prepared, fully rested and psychologically hardened Indian troo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020