U'khand records nine more COVID-19 deaths, 1,540 new cases

A total of 1,540 more people tested positive for COVID -19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the state's infection tally to 35,947 while nine patients died, a state health department bulletin said. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 429 cases, Haridwar 363, Udham Singh Nagar 246, Nainital 118, Almora 97, Bageshwar 84, Pitgoragarh 55, Pauri 51, Uttarkashi 47, Chamoli 31, Tehri 12, Rudraprayag 7, it said.

Meanwhile, nine more COVID patients died, taking the toll to 447. Of the nine casualties, seven were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh and two from Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, it said. A total of 24,277 people have recovered, 155 have migrated out of the state and 447 have died, while there are 11,068 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.