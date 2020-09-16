Kalyan Singh discharged from hospital on family’s request

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who had been undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here after testing positive for coronavirus infection, was discharged on Wednesday on his family's request. The 88-year-old leader had no fever and was normal at the time of discharge, the hospital said in a bulletin on Singh's health. "Singh who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection in Rajdhani Corona Hospital SGPGI, Lucknow was discharged on the request of his relatives. He was absolutely stable and was improving. He was maintaining 100 per cent oxygen saturation on room air," it added.

"He (Kalyan) did not have fever and his BP was also normal. As per the family wishes, he was discharged today at 3 pm," it added. Singh was admitted to SGPG on Monday with complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness and was tested positive for COVID-19.