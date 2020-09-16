Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Republic reports record 1,677 coronavirus cases, plans new restrictions

The acceleration has brought the central European country into third place in Europe, behind Spain and France, using two-week infection rates per population size, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Health Minister Adam Vojtech told parliament the government was planning to ban stand-up indoor events as of Friday to help stabilise the situation.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:09 IST
Czech Republic reports record 1,677 coronavirus cases, plans new restrictions

The Czech Republic's daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 1,677 on Tuesday, the highest on record, as the country struggles with a resurgence of the pandemic.

The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 38,896 as of Sept. 15, data from the Health Ministry showed on Wednesday. Deaths in the country of 10.7 million have reached 476. The acceleration has brought the central European country into third place in Europe, behind Spain and France, using two-week infection rates per population size, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech told parliament the government was planning to ban stand-up indoor events as of Friday to help stabilise the situation. "Inevitably the numbers in the coming days will be very similar to the current increases," Vojtech said.

The government put the current reproduction rate of the virus at 1.59, meaning that every infected person passes on the virus to more than one other. "We have to calculate with that, although we are hoping for a certain decline or at least stabilisation from the measures adopted," Vojtech said.

The Czechs were quick to order universal face-mask wearing and shut down borders and retail businesses in March, bringing the epidemic under control. But they were also quick to lift restrictions and are reluctant to bring them back. Masks were made compulsory again indoors last week, and bars in the capital Prague were required to close at midnight.

Public health officials have reported they are stretched in tracking contacts of infected people. The government has said it was raising testing capacities and that hospitals were prepared to cater to multiples of the 333 people hospitalised as of Tuesday.

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday there were 1,086 empty intensive care beds and 7,870 beds with oxygen supply.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Nine Bosnian Serbs arrested over wartime killings, persecution

Bosnias police on Wednesday arrested nine Bosnian Serbs suspected of taking part in the killing and persecution of dozens of Bosniaks Bosnian Muslims in an eastern village early in the Bosnian war of the 1990s, the prosecutors office said.T...

US STOCKS-Wall Street steady before Fed; tech stocks under pressure

The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes rose on Wednesday on hopes that the Federal Reserve would continue to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, while a slide in tech-related stocks weighed on the Nasdaq. The central banks two-day mee...

New York mayor furloughs himself, staff for week to ease pandemic budget gap

Everyone in the New York City mayors office, including the mayor himself, will be furloughed for one week without pay beginning Oct. 1 to close a budget shortfall created by the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.The coro...

Battle lines being drawn for Castle Lager Springbok Showdown

The battle lines are being drawn for a Castle Lager Springbok Showdown, which will pit the best local stars and top, up-and-coming talent against each other on 3 October, as SA Rugby www.SARugby.co.za announced its plans today to reignite a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020