Guj: 281 new coronavirus cases in Surat district, 293 recover

Surat reported 281 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest in Gujarat, which took the district's COVID-19 tally to 25,281, the state health department said. With five fatalities, the death toll in the district rose to 884, it said.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases during the day. A total of 293 coronavirus patients recovered -- 182 in Surat city and 111 in rest of the district. Against this, the city and rural parts reported 174 and 107 new cases, respectively.

Out of five fatalities, the city reported two. As per the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), with 16,905 coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals so far, the city's recovery rate is 88.7 per cent.

856 patients are currently admitted in various city hospitals, the SMC said. Of 3,046 beds available for COVID-19 patients in two government hospitals -- 2,225 in the civil hospital and 821 in SMIMER Hospital -- only 275 are occupied, the corporation said.

160 patients are admitted in the civil hospital and 115 in SMIMER, it said.