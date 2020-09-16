Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMA publishes list of 382 docs who died due to COVID-19, demands they be treated as martyrs

"The IMA also commends to the government they seek such data from the representatives of nurses and other healthcare workers," the statement said. The doctors' body said it had shared with the health ministry hundreds of  suggestions and feedback during this national health emergency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:48 IST
IMA publishes list of 382 docs who died due to COVID-19, demands they be treated as martyrs
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

Taking exception to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan not mentioning the death of healthcare workers due to COVID-19 in his statement in Parliament, the IMA on Wednesday published a list of 382 doctors who died due to the viral disease and demanded that they be treated as "martyrs". On MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey's statement that public health and hospitals come under states and so insurance compensation data is not available with the Centre, the doctors' body said that it amounts to "abdication of duty and abandonment of the national heroes who have stood up for our people".

"The IMA (Indian Medical Association) finds it strange that after having formulated an unfriendly partial insurance scheme for the bereaved families to struggle with the ignominy of the government disowning them altogether stares at them," it said. According to the IMA COVID-19 data on September 16, as many as 2,238 doctors were infected with the disease and of them 382 lost their lives, a senior official of the doctors' body said.

Referring to Vardhan statement, the IMA said the 19th paragraph acknowledges the contribution of healthcare workers during this pandemic, but "conceals" the morbidity and mortality of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers. Terming it "indifference", the doctors' body said, "No nation has lost as many doctors and healthcare workers like India. Doctors suffer four times mortality of ordinary citizens and private practitioners suffer eight times mortality on the same scale." "To feign that this information doesn't merit the attention of the nation is abominable. If the government doesn't maintain the statistics of the total number of doctors and healthcare workers infected by COVID- 19 and the statistics of how many of them sacrificed their life due to the pandemic, it loses the moral authority to administer the Epidemic Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act." "This also exposes the hypocrisy of calling them corona warriors on one hand and denying them and their families the status and benefits of martyrdom," the IMA stated.

Publishing a list of 382 doctors who died in the COVID-19 pandemic, along with their addresses, it said, "We demand they be acknowledged and treated as martyrs." Their families and children deserve solace and solatium from the government, the IMA stressed. "The IMA also commends to the government they seek such data from the representatives of nurses and other healthcare workers," the statement said.

The doctors' body said it had shared with the health ministry hundreds of suggestions and feedback during this national health emergency. "The prime minister deemed it fit to invite the national president of IMA to a meeting to share the concerns and seek suggestions and cooperation. The suo moto statement of the health minister preferred to ignore the national dimension of the war against COVID-19," it said in the statement.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus president ready for talks 'without threats' in Turkey row

Cyprus is ready to talk with Turkey to resolve differences in a dispute over Mediterranean drilling rights, but only without blackmail and threats, its president said on Wednesday.Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leye...

Crews battle wildfires in U.S. West as smoke travels the world

Fire crews on the U.S. West Coast on Wednesday battled deadly wildfires that have forced thousands to evacuate and find temporary shelter, as scientists in Europe tracked the smoke spreading on an intercontinental scale. Dozens of fires hav...

U.S. charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort

The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has charged five Chinese residents and two Malaysian businessmen in a wide-ranging hacking effort that encompassed targets from videogames to pro-democracy activists.Federal prosecutors said ...

Vision 2020: What happens if the US election is contested?

Is it possible the election will be up in the air and we wont have a president on Inauguration Day Jan. 20, 2021 Even if the election is messy and contested in court, the country will have a president on Inauguration Day. The Constitution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020