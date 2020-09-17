Australia's Victoria state reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Left Menu
Australia's Victoria state said the daily rise in coronavirus infections eased further on Thursday, as the state began relaxing most restrictions outside its largest city of Melbourne after a steady drop in cases in recent days. Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, reported 28 new cases and eight deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Australia's Victoria state said the daily rise in coronavirus infections eased further on Thursday, as the state began relaxing most restrictions outside its largest city of Melbourne after a steady drop in cases in recent days.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, reported 28 new cases and eight deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. It reported 42 cases and eight deaths a day earlier.

Average cases in Melbourne, which is on an extended hard lockdown until Sept. 28, was below 50 on Wednesday, the benchmark the state has set to start easing curbs.

