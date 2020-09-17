Jharkhand reports 1,618 new COVID-19 cases, 8 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseloadrose to 66,074 on Thursday as 1,618 more people testedpositive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalitiespushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 579, a healthbulletin said

The fresh infections have taken the number of activeCOVID-19 cases in the state to 14,138, while 51,357 peoplehave been cured of the disease so far, it said

The state has tested 55,761 samples for COVID-19 inthe last 24 hours, the bulletin said.