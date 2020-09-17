Left Menu
COVID-19 cases likely to rise in Delhi following increased testing: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that COVID-19 cases are likely rise in Delhi as testing in the national capital has been increased four times.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:58 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaking to media on Thursday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that COVID-19 cases are likely rise in Delhi as testing in the national capital has been increased four times. The health minister added that the number of coronavirus cases is likely to rise for around 10 to 15 days as a result of increased testing.

"We have increased #COVID19 testing four times due to which numbers are likely to rise in Delhi, for 10-15 days. This will help in isolating the positive cases and have a positive impact on the national capital," he said. Jain said that current bed availability in Delhi is 14,521 out of which 50 percent beds are occupied. He added that some big private hospitals in Delhi have been asked to reserve 80 percent of their ICU beds.

"Delhi reported 4,473 new #COVID19 cases yesterday. Total tests conducted were 62,553 while the positivity rate was 7.15 yesterday. The death rate is 0.7 percent from the last 10 days. The bed availability here is 14,521 out of which 50 percent are occupied. We are also increasing ICU beds. Last week, we had given orders to some big private hospitals to reserve 80 percent of their ICU beds," he added. (ANI)

