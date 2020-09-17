Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO says more than 170 countries have joined COVAX vaccine facility

More than 170 countries have joined the World Health Organisation's COVAX global vaccine plan to help buy and distribute immunisation shots for COVID-19 fairly around the world, the body's director general said.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:19 IST
WHO says more than 170 countries have joined COVAX vaccine facility
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 170 countries have joined the World Health Organisation's COVAX global vaccine plan to help buy and distribute immunisation shots for COVID-19 fairly around the world, the body's director general said. "More than 170 countries have joined the COVAX facility, gaining guaranteed access to the world's largest portfolio of vaccine candidates," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in pre-recorded comments on Thursday ahead of Friday's deadline to join the facility.

WHO previously said 92 lower-income nations were seeking assistance via the facility, and some 80 higher-income nations had expressed interest, but some still had to confirm their intention by the deadline. The WHO and the GAVI vaccine alliance are leading the COVAX facility, which aims to procure and deliver 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021.

But some countries that have secured their own supplies through bilateral deals, including the United States, have said they will not join COVAX. "The first vaccine to be approved may not be the best. The more shots on goal we have the higher the chances of having a very safe, very efficacious vaccine," Tedros added in his remarks made during a webinar hosted by the National University of Singapore.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's response on plea against challan for not wearing mask while driving alone

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and Delhi government to file their response on a petitioners plea seeking quashing of a Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone in his car. A single-ju...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-'Passion hasn't changed' for Japan's ageless wonder 'King Kazu'

Kazuyoshi Miura, the 53-year-old forward for J.League side Yokohama FC, began his career 34 years ago and is still going strong, wondering if he can stay alive without the sport after retiring.Not that the man known fondly in Japan as King ...

INTERVIEW-Tennis-We're lucky to have Osaka as a leader, says King

Womens tennis is very fortunate to have U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka as its new figurehead, according to one of the sports greatest trailblazers Billie Jean King.Not only did the 22-year-old Japanese player win a second title at Flushing ...

Researchers suggest friends, not family key to human happiness

Think spending time with your kids and spouse is the key to your happiness You may actually be happier getting together with your friends, according to a research conducted by SMU psychology professor Nathan Hudson. Hudsons research finds t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020