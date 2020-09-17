Left Menu
NCL employees take part in serological survey

Blood samples of around 400 employees of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) and CSIR-URDIP and their family members have been collected for serological tests, an official release said here on Thursday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:35 IST
Blood samples of around 400 employees of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) and CSIR-URDIP and their family members have been collected for serological tests, an official release said here on Thursday. Serological test is conducted to see if a person has developed antibodies to coronavirus. Presence of antibodies can indicate that the person has been exposed to the virus.

The testing is part of a project of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), led by Delhi-based CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology. "This research study involves testing of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 (which causes COVID-19) in the people working in the CSIR labs and their family members under "Phenome India", a long-term longitudinal observational cohort study of health outcomes," said the release.

The CSIR-NCL and CSIR-URDIP (Unit for Research and Development of Information Products) are located in Pune. "The test is voluntary and open to all CSIR staff, including pensioners (up to the age of 70 yr), students, contractual staff and their families (aged 18 yrs and above)," the release added.

