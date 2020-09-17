Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to ensure access to COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines is fair and equitable: Harsh Vardhan

Access to protection should not be a factor of the ability to pay and there is a need to ensure that access to COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines is fair and equitable, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:25 IST
Need to ensure access to COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines is fair and equitable: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during G20 Finance and Health Ministers Meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Access to protection should not be a factor of the ability to pay and there is a need to ensure that access to COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines is fair and equitable, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. Vardhan was addressing through video conferencing joint G20 Finance and Health Ministers Meeting here.

"The current pandemic and the global crisis arising out of that highlights, more than ever, the need for national and global solidarity. We need to focus on creating effective health systems for improved pandemic preparedness. There is a need to ensure that access to COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines is fair and equitable. Access to protection should not be a factor of ability to pay," Union minister Vardhan said. While all the other action plans are a response to a pandemic, a well-developed healthcare system can support even in containing the pandemic, he said.

"Flattening the curve globally will require international, multisectoral collaborative efforts to ensure that health systems across the world are able to maintain sufficient capacity to address the flux of complicated COVID-19 cases and protect the vulnerable and elderly in the world population. We all need to capitalize on existing programs such as the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A), and ensure equitable global access to diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, while strengthening health systems," he said. "Inspired by experiences of previous outbreaks such as SARS in 2003 and Ebola in 2014-2015, global solidarity is a must in order to prevent further morbidity and mortality. Examples in leadership and collaborations should be celebrated as examples to follow. Open communication and transparency will be crucial in monitoring the evolution of the disease in the global effort of flattening the curve," the health minister added.

Vardhan said that India stands together with the world to re-energize the global economy at the earliest. "India with a history of frugal and quality manufacturing will continue to play its role through our Make-In-India and Make-for the World endeavor and will support fully the development of research and digital capabilities for managing delivery," he said.

"India is committed to Universal Healthcare Coverage and in these stressful times, India stands together with the world to realize the shared mission to save lives and protect people's health, and to re-energize the global economy at the earliest," he added. This is also a time for decisive public health leadership and for preparing for future waves and the post-COVID-19 era, he said.

"Public health leaders must look beyond borders. Only by learning from the global experience in our battle against a virus that respects no borders, can we honour the lives already lost and implement life-saving measures for current and future patients," he added. Saudi Arabia bestowed with the Presidency of G20 grouping hosted the session. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks end above intra-day lows after BoE flags negative rates

British shares ended lower on Thursday weighed down by major banks and investment stocks, but came off intraday lows after the pound fell on the Bank of England flagging a possible shift to negative rates. The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the mid...

113 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

As many as 113 fresh coronavirus cases were detected on Thursday that took the number of active cases to 1,175 in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, an official said. Of the fresh cases, there are 27 jail inmates, five policemen includi...

Partial lockdown extended in Aizawl

The Mizoram government on Thursday extended partial lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation AMC area for another three days till Sunday to facilitate tracing of people who came in contact with Covid-19 positive patients, state Health Minis...

Islamic State claims killing of French aid workers in Niger

Islamic State has credited its West Africa affiliate for killing six French aid workers and their Nigerien guide and driver at a giraffe reserve in Niger on Aug. 9, according to a statement published by the SITE Intelligence Group on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020