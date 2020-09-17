Partial lockdown extended in Aizawl

The Mizoram government on Thursday extended partial lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area for another three days till Sunday to facilitate tracing of people who came in contact with Covid-19 positive patients, state Health Minister R Lalthangliana said on Thursday. The decision was taken at the meeting of senior officers, leaders of churches and Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), which is the largest secular non-governmental organisation of the Mizo people, he said.

The week-long partial lockdown in the AMC area was scheduled to end on Thursday. There are many backlogs as far as contact tracing for the contagion in Aizawl city area is concerned. So to facilitate and expedite the process of contact tracing and collection of samples from people who came in contact with positive patients, the partial lockdown in AMC area has been extended till Sunday, he told PTI.

All the backlog samples, which have been already collected, will be tested during the extended lockdown. Meanwhile, an official of the state health department said that a total 13,812 samples were collected from Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area during the partial lockdown which began on September 11.

Of the 13,812 samples collected, 5,751 have been tested and their results have been communicated to the concerned people, he said. So far, 125 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in AMC area during the week-long partial lockdown, he added.

PTI COR KK KK KK.