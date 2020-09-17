Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burned out and abused: French COVID-19 testers strike over work conditions

The hard-left CGT union said the strike was disrupting testing in some towns and could drag on if laboratory owners failed to deal with staff shortages and increase pay. The walkout comes as the government demands more and faster testing to fight a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:21 IST
Burned out and abused: French COVID-19 testers strike over work conditions

Hundreds of workers at COVID-19 laboratories in France went on strike on Thursday, a trade union said, angry over poor working conditions as the coronavirus testing system buckles under huge demand. The hard-left CGT union said the strike was disrupting testing in some towns and could drag on if laboratory owners failed to deal with staff shortages and increase pay.

The walkout comes as the government demands more and faster testing to fight a surge in new coronavirus cases. "We're overwhelmed," laboratory nurse Aminata Diene, one of about 50 lab workers protesting outside a diagnostics centre on the edge of Paris said.

The 31-year-old said her Bioclinic laboratory in Bezons, which is staffed by four nurses and would normally handle 40 COVID-19 tests a day, was closed as a result of the strike. "We can't be on the phone, physically greeting patients and carrying out tests all at once. We're exhausted, physically and mentally."

France has ramped up testing six-fold since the peak of the first wave and carried out 1.2 million tests last week, Health Minister Olivier Veran told a news conference. But at some testing centres, people queue around the block and results can take days because of the bottleneck in laboratories. Le Figaro reported that in a meeting with senior ministers last week, President Emmanuel Macron said: "One million tests is all well and good, but it's pointless if the results arrive too late."

On Wednesday, France authorised the use of antigen tests, which deliver results faster than RT-PCR testing, to help ease pressure on the testing system. Veran said 5 million antigen test kits were on order and would arrive by October. The antigen tests are expected to initially be used for hospital workers, care home staff and travellers at airports, a spokeswoman for the Paris regional health authority said.

Pascal Boudeau, a technician for 35 years at a medical laboratory outside Paris, said management needed to start listening after ignoring the calls for help for weeks. "We're at our wits' end. We get verbally abused, sometimes physically. The pace is relentless," the CGT member said. "We've given up counting the overtime we do for free."

The lab workers strike coincided with street protests organised by the CGT and several smaller unions in numerous cities across France. The CGT accuses Macron of destroying France's social security system, ruining public services and placing the interests of big business over those of workers even as the coronavirus wrecks the economy and forces job cuts.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Protests in violation of COVID-19 norms: Ker CM warns of stringent action

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said at least 385 cases had been registered and 1,131 people arrested for taking part in various violent protests against Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in the past week, demanding hi...

Delhi: BJP leaders distribute oximeters, sanitary pads, wheelchairs to mark Modi's birthday

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 70 on Thursday, BJP leaders in Delhi distributed sports equipment, wheelchairs, shoes, sanitary pads and oximeters to the needy to mark the occasion. The party has organised a week-long programme, S...

Report: Chiefs, Texans players test negative after opener

The 2020 NFL opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans did not result in any positive COVID-19 tests among players or team staff, ESPN reported on Thursday. However, the Kansas City health department reported that one fan who...

Canada could lose ability to manage COVID-19 cases, says chief medical officer

Canada could lose its ability to manage the coronavirus pandemic due to a worrying recent spike in new COVID-19 cases, the countrys top medical officer said on Thursday. The warning from Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam is the cleare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020