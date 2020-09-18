Left Menu
Assam reports 17 more COVID-19 fatalities, 1,380 new cases

Assam now has 28,208 active cases, while a total of 1,21,610 people have recovered from the disease, he said. The state conducted 20,557 tests since Wednesday, the number being less on account of Vishwakarma Puja, the minister said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-09-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 00:45 IST
Assam reported 17 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 528, while the tally climbed to 1,50,349 with 1,380 fresh cases, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The deaths were reported from Kamrup Rural (5), Sonitpur (3), two each from Kamrup Metropolitan and Baksa, and one each from Dibrugarh, Darrang, Dhubri, Tinsukia and Cachar districts, he said.

The new cases include 376 from Kamrup Metropolitan and 123 from Jorhat, Sarma said. Assam now has 28,208 active cases, while a total of 1,21,610 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The state conducted 20,557 tests since Wednesday, the number being less on account of Vishwakarma Puja, the minister said. In Assam Police, 4,421 personnel have tested positive so far, and 18 of them have succumbed to the virus, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

Of the total cases, 3,411 personnel have rejoined duties after testing negative and the recovery rate is above 93 per cent, he added..

