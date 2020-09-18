7 deaths, 395 fresh virus cases in Himachal; total count 11,191

Seven people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as 395 fresh infections surfaced, pushing the number of cases to 11,191, according to an official. So far, the state has reported 97 coronavirus deaths.

Four women, two men and a 14-year-old boy succumbed to the virus on Thursday, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said. He said three of the fatalities were reported from Shimla and one each from Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and Chamba. In Shimla, a 14-year-old died, the official said, adding that he was suffering from Burkitt's lymphoma. A 52-year-old man having severe sepsis and a 56-year-old woman suffering from hypertension, diabetes mellitus and rheumatoid arthritis succumbed to the virus in Shimla, he added.

Similarly a 65-year-old man, who was suffering from other ailments, including diabetes; and a 75-year-old woman having influenza-like illness with acute respiratory distress syndrome died in Kullu and Kangra, respectively, he added. The dead included a 82-year-old woman, who was suffering from type 2 diabetes with chronic kidney disease; and a 50-year-old woman having severe sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome succumbed to the virus in Chamba and Mandi, respectively, he added. He said Kangra accounts for 20 deaths in the state, followed by Solan (19), Shimla (17), Mandi (12), Una (9), Sirmaur and Chamba (6 each), Hamirpur (5), Kullu (2) and Bilaspur (1). Of the 395 fresh cases, 82 were reported from Sirmaur; 76 from Kangra; 70 from Mandi; 49 from Solan; 38 from Una; 30 from Shimla; 15 from Lahaul-Spiti; 13 from Kullu; 12 from Bilaspur, seven from Chamba; and three from Hamirpur, Jindal said. A total of 388 patients recovered from the infection on Thursday. Of them, 144 were from Kangra; 54 from Chamba; 52 from Una, 42 from Hamirpur; 41 from Kullu; 40 from Solan; 10 from Sirmaur; three from Bilaspur; and one each from Kinnaur and Shimla. The total number of recoveries in the state have risen to 6,919, the official said, adding that 27 patients have migrated out of the state. The number of active cases in the state as of now is 4,145, Jindal said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 978, followed by Mandi (706); Kangra (644); Sirmaur (428), Una (411); Shimla (400), Bilaspur (205), Chamba (93), Kullu (88), Hamirpur (87), Lahaul-Spiti (70) and Kinnaur (35), according to a data shared by the Health Department.