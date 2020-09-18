Training programme for 'Anganwadi' workers in J-K's Poonch under Poshan Abhiyaan, Krishi Vigyan Kendra

Under Poshan Abhiyaan and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, training-cum-awareness programme is being organised for Anganwadi workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. "Information regarding the nutritional needs of pregnant women is being imparted to Anganwadi workers. We taught about malnutrition in children and adolescent girls. Also, about a balanced diet and the amount of protein and carbohydrates that are needed. We also gave them information on ways to get over malnutrition by means of a balanced diet," said Ajay Gupta, a scientist with Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

"An Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited sponsored kits were also distributed among the workers. There is a variety of seeds in them for them to grow healthy vegetables for their nutritional needs," he added. Harbinder Kaur, an Anganwadi worker from Poonch said they were taught about the checkups that are mandated for pregnant women.

"In this programme, we were told about pregnant women's nutritional needs. We were also taught about the checkups that are mandated during pregnancy. Being an Anganwadi worker, we already knew about some of the things that were taught to us," said Kaur. "We were also given seeds to plant vegetables in our homes," she added. (ANI)