Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 may lead to declines in life expectancy globally, study finds

"This scenario is unlikely to happen for country as a whole, but some severely affected areas could maybe see such drop in their life expectancy,” Marois noted. The researchers point out that the potential overload of health care systems at higher rates of prevalence would inevitably lead to higher mortality.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:48 IST
COVID-19 may lead to declines in life expectancy globally, study finds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 pandemic could cause a short-term decline in life expectancy in the severely affected areas of the world, unless the spread of the disease is contained, according to a study. The research, published in the journal PLOS ONE, examined the impact of COVID-19-related deaths on life expectancy for four broad world regions across multiple rates of infection and age groups.

Guillaume Marois Associate professor, Asian Demographic Research Institute, Shanghai University, China told PTI that the impact of COVID-19 on life expectancy is probably already felt at the sub-national level, in regions that have been severely affected. "For instance, there a noticeable loss in life expectancy, in New York, Madrid, Bergamo, and probably some regions of Brazil," Marois, who led the study, said.

Period life expectancy is a measure of the number of years that an average person may expect to live. Prevalence is the proportion of a particular population found to be affected by a disease at a specific time. The researchers noted that improved healthcare, socioeconomic conditions, and education are among the key factors influencing our health and how long we live.

Life expectancy has been used as a measure of human development across regions and countries. The researchers built a model that simulates the probability of getting infected by COVID-19, the probability of dying from it, and the probability of dying from another cause for a period of one year, taking into account the different fatality rates from the disease for different age groups.

They then calculated the impact of COVID-19 on life expectancy by reconstructing life tables and life expectancies from the simulation and comparing them with those used for the inputs. The study found that at very low prevalence rates, the COVID-19 pandemic would not affect life expectancy.

However, at prevalence rates of only 2 per cent, the disease could cause a drop in life expectancy in countries where average life expectancy is high -- roughly around 80 years. "At 10 per cent prevalence, the loss in life expectancy is likely to be above one year in high life-expectancy countries such as those in Europe and North America," Marois said.

"At 50 per cent, it would translate into three to nine years of life lost in high life-expectancy regions. In less developed regions, the impact is smaller given that there is already lower survival at older ages," he added. However, Marois noted that even in the most affected regions, the life expectancy will likely recover once the pandemic is over.

This type of analysis is useful to decision makers as it shows in broad strokes the potential cost of human lives lost due to the disease., according to the researchers. "These 'what-if' scenarios can give policy-relevant information on what could potentially happen to life expectancy under different levels of prevalence, which vary with public health strategies to reduce and prevent the spread of COVID-19," said study co-author Raya Muttarak, from International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Austria.

"We show that if the virus spread widely in the population, for instance, in the absence of any lockdowns and social distance measures, this could result in a notable drop in period life expectancy," Muttarak said. The new study provides an important first estimate of the impact of COVID-19 on life expectancy, but new developments in healthcare or broader impacts of the pandemic on healthcare access or economic systems could also affect mortality rates and life expectancies.

"It's simply an assessment of what would happen if the virus reaches a very high prevalence and using the upper estimates of fatality rates. "This scenario is unlikely to happen for country as a whole, but some severely affected areas could maybe see such drop in their life expectancy," Marois noted.

The researchers point out that the potential overload of health care systems at higher rates of prevalence would inevitably lead to higher mortality. However, as healthcare providers gain more experience and knowledge in treating the disease, mortality rates may decrease.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Urmila Matondkar thanks people for support after Kangana Ranaut's 'soft porn star' remark

Actor Urmila Matondkar on Friday expressed gratitude to the real people of India for supporting her after actor Kangana Ranaut called her a soft porn starMatondkar had called out Ranauts claims about nepotism in the industry and Bollywood b...

Farm legislations part of Centre's 'Kisan Maaru, Punjab maaru conspiracy': Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed the farm legislations, saying they are being forced on the nation by the BJP-led Centre as part of its Kisan maaru, Punjab maaru Destroy Farmers, Destroy Punjab conspiracy. I dont know...

ICC faces serious challenge in finding balance between T20 leagues and international cricket: Flower

The ICC faces a serious challenge in striking a financially viable balance between the thriving T20 leagues and international cricket over the next decade, says renowned coach Andy Flower. He also feels it is important for stars likes Virat...

Horse electrocuted in South Delhi; locals blame overflowing sewers

A horse allegedly died of electrocution in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti in South Delhi on Friday, police said. The incident happened at Alvi Chowk around 11 am, a policeman present at the spot said. The owner of the horse had come to buy fodder ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020