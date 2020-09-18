Denmark lowers limit on public gatherings to curb coronavirus spread

Denmark lowers limit on public gatherings to curb coronavirus spreadReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:46 IST
Denmark will lower the limit on public gatherings to 50 persons from 100 in order to curb a recent rise in new COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference on Friday.
Additionally, bars and restaurants across the country will now have to close at 10 PM, Frederiksen said. Both measures will take effect from Saturday, Sept. 19.
- READ MORE ON:
- Denmark
- Mette Frederiksen
- COVID-19