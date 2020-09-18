EU seals second coronavirus vaccine deal

The EU Commission has finalised a deal with Sanofi and GSK allowing its 27 member states to buy up to 300 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. It's the second contract signed by the bloc's executive arm after a first agreement was reached last month with AstraZeneca for up to 400 million doses.

"With several countries in Europe experiencing new outbreaks after the summer period, a safe and effective vaccine is more instrumental than ever to overcome this pandemic and its devastating effects on our economies and societies," said Stella Kyriakides, the Commissioner for health. The Commission says some of the reserved shots could be donated to "lower- and middle-income countries."