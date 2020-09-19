Mainland China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 32 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 18, down from 32 cases reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. It also reported 24 new asymptomatic cases, up from 20 a day earlier, though China does not classify these patients without symptoms as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,269, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.