Baboon dies of 'severe infection' in Delhi zoo; only 3 left

"The animal had developed a certain infection and nervine disorder on August 23 which was intensively monitored and treated in the veterinary hospital of the zoo, with the help of medical experts from Lion Safari, Etawah, and IVRI, Bareilly," Pandey said. The feline recovered significantly and is able to walk after the treatment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 20:45 IST
An adult female hamadryas baboon died due to "severe infections" in the Delhi zoo on Saturday, officials said. The African monkey was not keeping well since September 10.

"Best possible treatment was given to the animal. Her condition was monitored round the clock," Delhi Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey said. The viscera of the animal has been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, for further investigation, he said.

Another female baboon had died on September 8. The zoo has only three baboons left now. An 11-year-old lion, Sundaram, is also not fully fit. "The animal had developed a certain infection and nervine disorder on August 23 which was intensively monitored and treated in the veterinary hospital of the zoo, with the help of medical experts from Lion Safari, Etawah, and IVRI, Bareilly," Pandey said.

The feline recovered significantly and is able to walk after the treatment. The animal is still under observation, monitoring and intensive care, he said. Pandey also said the animal mortality rate in the zoo has reduced by around 45 percent in the last six months.

The total population of the zoo animals has also gone up due to many births of species such as python, sambhar, spotted deer, blackbuck, and birds, he said.

