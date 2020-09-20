Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 12 lakhs COVID-19 tests conducted in last 24 hrs, Centre follows 'chase the virus' strategy

For the first time, India conducted over 12 lakhs COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

ANI | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:58 IST
Over 12 lakhs COVID-19 tests conducted in last 24 hrs, Centre follows 'chase the virus' strategy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

For the first time, India conducted over 12 lakhs COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. Higher testing forms an integral part of 'chase the virus' strategy which aims to catch every missing person to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry said that India has crossed a crucial milestone in the fight against COVID-19. In a landmark achievement, for the first time, a record number of more than 12 lakh COVID tests (12,06,806) have been conducted in a single day, while the cumulative tests have crossed 6.36 crore (6,36,61,060). According to the Central government, India has performed remarkably on fulfilling the World Health Organisation's advice of 140 tests/day/million population. The country's Tests Per Million (TPM) have been boosted to 46,131. The WHO advised this strategy in its Guidance Note on "Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19".

The health ministry further informed that about 35 States and union territories have crossed the advised number of tests. "This strongly demonstrates an exponential increase in COVID-19 testing infrastructure in the country. From conducting merely 10,000 tests per day on 8th April, the daily average has crossed 12 lakhs today. The last one crore tests were conducted in merely 9 days," said the health ministry.

According to the government, higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases, timely and effective treatment. "This eventually leads to a lower mortality rate. As evidence has revealed, higher numbers of testing also subsequently result in a lowered positivity rate. The sharp decline in daily positivity rate has demonstrated that the rate of spread of infection is being contained."

The Central health ministry said that India's daily testing numbers are one of the highest in the world. Recently, the Union Government also provided 'Testing on Demand' for the first time. The States/UTs have also been given wider flexibilities to simplify modalities to enable higher levels of testing.

"The Union government has also allowed COVID-19 to be done on the prescription of any registered practitioner, and not exclusively a government doctor. The Centre has strongly advised States/UTs to take immediate steps to facilitate testing at the earliest by enabling all qualified medical practitioners, including private practitioners, to prescribe COVID test to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per ICMR guidelines," said the health ministry. "Higher testing forms an integral part of CHASE THE VIRUS strategy which aims to catch every missing person to curb the spread of the infection. States have been advised that all symptomatic negatives of Rapid Antigen Tests are mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR," it said.

To date, the country has 1773 laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests. Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 902, TrueNat based testing labs: 746 while there are 125 CBNAAT based testing labs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Before Ram comes home: Ayodhya to stage star-studded Ramlila

The first Ramlila in the historic city of Ayodhya since the stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple will witness renowned actors from across the country descend on the banks of Saryu river and act out the greatest battle depicting the victo...

Congress slams govt over farm sector bills, questions about MSP

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the government as to who will give minimum support price MSP to 15.50 crore farmers for their produce. While citing a media report, Surjewala in a tweet in Hindi said, Three ant...

4 human skeletons found during search operation in Uttarakhand

Four human skeletons were found on Sunday by the Uttarakhand police and State Disaster Response Force SDRF teams while conducting a joint search operation along the treacherous mountainous routes leading to Kedarnath. The security personnel...

UP: Three held with heroin worth Rs 4.78 crore on Nepal border

Sashastra Seema Bal SSB and Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three persons, including a woman, with heroin worth Rs 4.78 crore recovered from their possession in Sonauli area on the India-Nepal border here, a senior official said on Sunda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020