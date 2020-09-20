Financial commissioner, central health team review COVID-19 control measures in Jammu

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dullo and central health team on Sunday reviewed the COVID-19 control measures in six districts of Jammu. Review was held through a video conference meeting with the district administration and health teams of six districts including Samba, Ramban, Kishtwar, Kathua, Rajouri and Doda.

The focus of the meeting was testing, surveillance of containment zones by way of door-to-door survey. The four-member team headed by Director National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr SK Singh discussed the steps to be taken for containment and control of the spread of COVID-19.

The other members of the central team include NCDC Joint Director Kinnzin, Associate Prof Medicine (Pulmonologist) AIIMS Vijay Handa and Mahesh Waghmare, IDSP, New Delhi. They urged to focus on influenza like Illness (ILI) /Severe Acute Respiratory infection (SARI) cases, 100 per cent house to house survey, contact tracing and increasing the number of testing especially with RAT. They asked to focus on the data analysis and stepping up the testing, contact tracing and surveillance of the areas from where more cases are detected so that chain can be broken.

"The team suggested the measures to be implemented in the containment zones and asked to involve ASHA and field health staff to identify influenza like illness (ILI) cases so that testing of all can be done. Door-to-door survey was suggested for identifying high risk persons like pregnant women/ elderly persons and those with co-morbidity," the statement said. (ANI)