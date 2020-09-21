Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Taj Mahal gets first visitors even as coronavirus infections climb

"We are following all COVID-19 protocols," said Vasant Swarnkar, superintendent of the Archaeological Survey of India, which oversees the Taj in the northern city of Agra, among other historical monuments. India's coronavirus tally of 5.49 million infections lags only the United States with 6.79 million, a figure the South Asian nation could overtake in the next few weeks at its current rate of increase.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 12:16 IST
India's Taj Mahal gets first visitors even as coronavirus infections climb
File photo Image Credit: ANI

India reopened its famed monument to love, the Taj Mahal, with the first visitors trickling in on Monday, as authorities reported 86,961 new coronavirus infections, with no signs of a peak yet.

A Chinese national and a visitor from Delhi were among the first to step into the white marble tomb built by a 17th-century Mughal emperor for his wife when it opened at sunrise, ending six months of closure. Daily visitor numbers have been capped at 5,000, versus an average of 20,000 before the pandemic. Tickets are only being sold online, with fewer than 300 bought on the first day.

Visitors will have their temperatures taken and must adhere to advise to keep a safe distance from each other. "We are following all COVID-19 protocols," said Vasant Swarnkar, superintendent of the Archaeological Survey of India, which oversees the Taj in the northern city of Agra, among other historical monuments.

India's coronavirus tally of 5.49 million infections lags only the United States with 6.79 million, a figure the South Asian nation could overtake in the next few weeks at its current rate of increase. The death toll of 87,882 was up 1,130 from the previous day, health ministry figures showed.

But as a proportion of its population, India's toll is still small compared to countries such as the United States, Brazil and Britain. Faced with the deepest economic contraction in decades, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing to free up virus curbs so that jobs and businesses can resume.

"We can survive for another four to six months: after that, we will have to take some serious calls," said Abid Naqvi, who saw bookings at his boutique hotel drop to zero overnight after India's abrupt lockdown in March. Until then, the 13-room Ekaa Villa, which opened in Agra last year at a cost of almost $1 million, had been operating at close to capacity.

Tourism contributed about $240 billion, or 9.2% of India's gross domestic product in 2018, employing more than 42 million people, World Travel and Tourism Council data show. However, foreign tourists were unlikely to return until at least April, said Manu PV, secretary of industry body the Association of Tourism Trade Organisations India (ATTOI), a month that traditionally ends the tourist season.

And a confusing system of regional lockdowns and quarantine rules is deterring domestic tourists. "People don't want to go on holiday," he added. "They are very worried. There is a fear factor."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 91 Indians return to MP from UAE in special flight

An Air India flight carrying 91 Indians, who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates UAE for a long time due to the COVID-19 outbreak, arrived here in Madhya Pradesh early Monday morning, an official said. As part of the central governmen...

Protesters occupy Swiss square demanding action on climate change

Up to 400 protesters occupied a square near the Swiss National Bank and parliament in Bern on Monday, as leaders of a group that has also targeted banks including Credit Suisse said they sought to highlight government inaction on climate ch...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on worries about global recovery; eyes on U.S. fiscal stimulus

Asian shares slipped on Monday on fears the global economy may sputter for a while due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe, while fading hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus hopes also weighed.The gloom spread to early European tr...

Many states, UTs not providing details of farmer suicides: MHA tells RS

The government on Monday said many states and Union Territories have not provided details of farmer suicides and hence, the national data on the causes of suicide in the farming sector is untenable and cannot be published. Union Minister of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020