Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK ponders second COVID-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

Johnson is due to speak on Tuesday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the restrictions would be different to last time: the government wants to crack down on socialising but schools and many workplaces will stay open.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:57 IST
UK ponders second COVID-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Monday pondering a second national lockdown as an accelerating coronavirus outbreak threatened to destroy any shoots of economic recovery and send millions back into isolation.

The United Kingdom already has the biggest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe - and the fifth largest in the world - while it is borrowing record amounts in an attempt to pump emergency money through the damaged economy. But new COVID-19 cases are rising by at least 6,000 per day in Britain, according to week-old data, hospital admissions are doubling every eight days, and the testing system is buckling.

"The trend in the UK is heading in the wrong direction and we are at a critical point in the pandemic," Chris Whitty, the government's chief medical officer, will say at a briefing at 1000 GMT on Monday. Johnson is due to speak on Tuesday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the restrictions would be different to last time: the government wants to crack down on socialising but schools and many workplaces will stay open. "If we do have to take action, it will be different to last time and we've learnt a huge amount about how to tackle the virus," he told ITV.

"Schools aren't where a lot of the transmission happens, it's more about people socialising," he said. Asked about Christmas and if people would be able to hug their relatives, he said he wanted it to be as normal as possible.

"If this runs out of control now, we'll have to take heavier measures in the future," Hancock said. The official UK death toll stands at 41,777 people.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

CSS Corp Wins Two Silver Stevie® Awards at the 2020 International Business Awards®

Company honoured with two Stevies for Most Exemplary Employer and Most Valuable Corporate Response Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it ha...

MPL raises $90 mn in funding led by SIG, MDI, RTP

Esports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League MPL on Monday said it has raised USD 90 million about Rs 661.3 crore in funding led by SIG and early stage tech investor RTP Global, along with MDI Ventures and Pegasus Tech Ventures....

EXPLAINER-Democratic 'court packing' would prompt a gloves-off political fight

The vow by Republican President Donald Trump and the Republicans to quickly fill U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs seat despite a looming election has revived talk among some Democrats of expanding the number of justices on th...

NEWSMAKER-Potential Trump Supreme Court pick Lagoa is fast-rising Cuban-American judicial star

Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American federal appellate judge under consideration by President Donald Trump for the U.S. Supreme Court, is a conservative jurist whose resume includes a role in a heated international custody battle and the disti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020