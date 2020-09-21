Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total of 7 360 KZN healthcare workers contract COVID-19 since outbreak

“May their souls rest in peace and their families be comforted,” KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:51 IST
Total of 7 360 KZN healthcare workers contract COVID-19 since outbreak
According to Zikalala, the number of cases reported in the province has declined drastically. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A total of 7 360 healthcare workers have contracted COVID-19 since the outbreak in KwaZulu-Natal.

While over 70% of health professionals have recovered, 68 have succumbed to the respiratory disease.

"May their souls rest in peace and their families be comforted," KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday.

According to Zikalala, the number of cases reported in the province has declined drastically.

"We must emphasise that we are still vigilant and on full alert. While regulations are being relaxed, we are fully cognizant that the virus has not relaxed. It is still deadly and vicious."

The province has 117 743 cases (7 034 of which are still active) and 2 531 deaths.

"It is, however, encouraging that 108 004 or 92% have recovered," Zikalala said.

According to the Premier, over the past two weeks, the province has registered 3 209 new infections and 268 deaths.

"At some point, we were registering between 3 500 and 3 900 new infections in one day."

The median age for deaths is 51 years, while over half of the deceased were females.

As of 19 September, the province had 640 patients admitted in both private and public hospitals.

"Of those admitted, 115 patients (18%) required intensive care services," he said, adding that private hospitals had more patients in ICU.

Among those who required intensive care, 23 were on ventilators, while 68 were admitted in high care units in both private and public facilities.

"We wish to remind our fellow compatriots that alert level 1 is still part of the lockdown," said Zikalala.

The province will continue to enforce regulations and the new curfew, which is between midnight and 4 am.

"Those selling alcohol must do so in line with the regulations. We are noting the new tricks that some are using to sell during prohibited hours and days on Saturdays and Sundays.

"Law enforcement agencies are watching you," Zikalala warned.

He called on citizens not to be complacent but continue to observe preventative measures such as wearing masks, social distancing, washing and sanitising hands.

"The possible second wave of COVID-19 is not just empty talk, but constitutes a real threat," he said.

Zikalala cited countries like India, the US, Spain, Vietnam, New Zealand, Brazil and South Korea where they are experiencing a new wave of infections.

"Some of those countries have been forced to reintroduce hard lockdowns, which caused even more devastation to their economies that they were trying very hard to rebuild.

"We can ill-afford for something like that to happen here in our country. Therefore, when we say stopping COVID-19 is in our hands, we really need to internalise and normalise that."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan opposition groups join to denounce military, oppose Khan

Pakistans opposition parties have launched a new platform to begin protests against Prime Minister Imran Khans government and make a rare denunciation of the military for meddling. All the main opposition parties signed a statement late on ...

Tourism New Zealand launches campaign in India as part of brand building exercise

Tourism New Zealand on Monday virtually launched its new campaign Messages from New Zealand in India as part of its efforts to promote the country as a preferred destination. The campaign features everyday New Zealanders sharing video messa...

HCL Technologies shares erase early gains; close 1 pc lower

HCL Technologies shares on Monday erased early gains and closed 1 per cent lower due to profit-booking. In early trade, it had jumped nearly 5 per cent after the company said it will acquire Australian IT solutions firm DWS, a move that ...

If agriculture bills are a watershed moment, why aren't farmers celebrating? asks KTR

Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao KTR on Monday asked that if the Agriculture Bills 2020 are truly a watershed moment, then why is no farmer celebrating Taking to Twitter, Rao wrote, When Telangana legislature passed the farm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020