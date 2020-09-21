Maha: Head constable dies of COVID-19 in Akola
PTI | Akola | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:18 IST
A 51-year-old police head constable died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Akola district on Monday, a senior police official said. This is the first case of a police personnel's death due to the viral infection in the district, he said.
The victim was undergoing treatment in the ICU of a government hospital here since September 14. He died around 3 am on Monday, Akola Superintendent of Police G Shridhar said.
People need to take care as the risk of spread of the disease is increasing, he said. So far, the district has reported 6,602 COVID-19 cases and 209 deaths due to the disease.
As of now, there are 1,661 active COVID-19 cases in Akola while 4,732 patients have recovered from the infection, according to the district administration said.
