'Beds in Aurangabad civil hospital will be increased to 300'

With a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, the number of beds in civil hospital here will be increased to 300 by this month-end, its civil surgeon said on Monday. Currently, we have 120 oxygen beds and 8 ICU beds," Civil Surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni told PTI. He said 27 new ICU beds will be added.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, the number of beds in civil hospital here will be increased to 300 by this month-end, its civil surgeon said on Monday. "The current number of beds in the hospital is 214.

This number will be raised to 300 in the coming days. Currently, we have 120 oxygen beds and 8 ICU beds," Civil Surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni told PTI.

He said 27 new ICU beds will be added. The number of COVID-19 patients in Aurangabad district reached 30,768 on Sunday.

A total of 23,985 patients have recovered so far while 866 patients have died, an official said. Dr Kulkarni said a process to get new beds for Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC), Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH) and COVID Care Centre (CCC) is underway in Aurangabad.

"We are going to buy 2,500 to 3,000 beds through this for city as well as for rural areas," he added.

