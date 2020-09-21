814 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

As many as 814 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the state's case tally to 41,777, while 10 more people died, according to official data.

Among the fresh cases, Dehradun district reported the maximum (309), followed by Nainital (111), Haridwar (110), Udham Singh Nagar (95), Almora (74), Pauri (24), Tehri (23), Uttarkashi (22), Rudraprayag (15), Champawat (13), Chamoli (nine), Bageshwar (five) and Pitgoragarh (four), a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 10 more COVID-19 patients died, taking the cumulative toll to 501, it said. Doon Medical College reported five fatalities, Susheela Tiwari Govt Hospital and Haldwani three each, while AIIMS, Rishikesh, recorded two deaths, the bulletin said. So far, 29,000 people have recovered from the disease, 201 have migrated out of the state and 501 have died, while there are 12,075 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.