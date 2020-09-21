COVID-19: 1,061 cases, 17 deaths in Nashik, 1,400 discharged

The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik increased by 1,061 on Monday, while the death toll roseby 17, an official said

The district now has 65,063 cases and the number ofdeaths from the infection so far stands at 1,190, he said

"Of the 17 deaths, eight are from Nashik city and twofrom Malegaon. Nashik city's caseload is 44,406 while it 3,449for Malegaon. On Monday, 1,400 people were discharged fromhospitals," he added.