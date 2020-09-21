414 missing people traced in Aug: Himachal DGP

The Himachal Pradesh police has traced as many as 414 missing people last month during a special month-long drive, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said on Monday. In a statement, the DGP said the traced 414 people include 111 men, 252 women and 51 children -- 27 girl and 24 boys.

Kundu said the highest 70 missing people were traced in Mandi district during the campaign, followed by Sirmaur (62), Shimla (59) and Kullu (50). During this campaign, various search teams were constituted at subdivision levels, consisting of 39 NGOs, 38 head constable, 89 constables, 46 lady constables and 14 home guards, he added.

These teams screened 615 people, including children by visiting 994 shelter homes, platforms, bus stands and religious places, he added. Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, Kundu said the police search teams had done exceptionally remarkable work by successfully tracing the 414 missing people during the special drive. PTI DJI HMB