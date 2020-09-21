Spain reports 31,428 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday

Spain has recorded 31,428 more coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 671,468, health ministry data showed on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities has reached 30,663, the ministry also said, up from 30,495 on Friday. Spain has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in western Europe and regional authorities have ordered a partial lockdown from Monday in some Madrid neighbourhoods where cases are rising fast. The partial lockdown has sparked protests.

The Spanish capital accounts for roughly one third of the country's COVID-19 cases.