Spain reports 31,428 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday
Spain has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in western Europe and regional authorities have ordered a partial lockdown from Monday in some Madrid neighbourhoods where cases are rising fast. The partial lockdown has sparked protests. The Spanish capital accounts for roughly one third of the country's COVID-19 cases.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:14 IST
Spain has recorded 31,428 more coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 671,468, health ministry data showed on Monday.
The total number of COVID-19 fatalities has reached 30,663, the ministry also said, up from 30,495 on Friday. Spain has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in western Europe and regional authorities have ordered a partial lockdown from Monday in some Madrid neighbourhoods where cases are rising fast. The partial lockdown has sparked protests.
The Spanish capital accounts for roughly one third of the country's COVID-19 cases.
ALSO READ
Adama Traore leaves Spain squad after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies
Soccer-Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll v Ukraine
Soccer-Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll against Ukraine
Fati becomes youngest Spain scorer in 4-0 win over Ukraine
Soccer-Ansu Fati becomes Spain's youngest goalscorer with strike v Ukraine