Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Work from home': Johnson starts to shut down Britain again as COVID-19 spreads

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell people on Tuesday to work from home and will impose new curbs on pubs, bars and restaurants in a bid to tackle the swiftly accelerating second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:23 IST
'Work from home': Johnson starts to shut down Britain again as COVID-19 spreads
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell people on Tuesday to work from home and will impose new curbs on pubs, bars, and restaurants in a bid to tackle the swiftly accelerating second wave of the coronavirus outbreak. In an address to parliament at 1130 GMT and then to the nation at 1900 GMT, Johnson will stop some way short of a full national lockdown of the sort he imposed in March.

"We know this won't be easy, but we must take further action to control the resurgence in cases of the virus and protect the NHS," Johnson will say, according to excerpts of his remarks distributed by his Downing Street office. The measures come after senior medics warned on Monday that Britain faced an exponentially growing death rate within weeks unless urgent action was taken.

New COVID-19 cases are rising by at least 6,000 a day in Britain, according to week-old data, hospital admissions are doubling every eight days, and the testing system is buckling. The new curbs will restrict the hospitality sector to table service only, by law.

Just weeks after urging people to start returning to work, Johnson will advise them to work from home if they can. He will also order all pubs, bars, restaurants, and other hospitality sites across England to start closing at 10 p.m. from Thursday. "One of the things we are going to emphasize is that if people can work from home, we are going to encourage them to do so," Michael Gove, the minister for the cabinet office, told Sky News.

"There is going to be a shift in emphasis." While millions across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are already under some form of restriction, Johnson is not expected to announce a fully-fledged lockdown of the kind seen in March.

LOCKDOWN? Britain will face an exponentially growing death rate from COVID-19 unless the government moves urgently, Chris Whitty, the government's chief medical officer, and Patrick Vallance, its chief scientific adviser, said.

The United Kingdom already has the biggest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe - and the fifth-largest in the world - while it is borrowing record amounts in an attempt to pump emergency money through the damaged economy. Gove, one of Johnson's most senior ministers, said many roles could not be performed at home, in areas from manufacturing and construction to retail.

"We need to balance, obviously, the need to ensure that people can continue to work, and indeed – critically - continue to go to school and benefit from education, against taking steps to try to reduce the virus, which is why if we can limit, or appropriately restrain, social contact, that is what we are trying to do," he said. "The second shutdown begins", read the front-page headline of the Daily Telegraph while the Daily Mail said: "The UK slammed into reverse".

Shares in Britain's listed pubs and restaurant groups fell sharply on Monday in anticipation of the move. While there is no consistent policy nationwide, the move will advance closing time by at least an hour for most areas. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he had agreed with local council leaders and public health experts on new COVID-19 restrictions to be put to the central government, in an attempt to stem the outbreak in the capital.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks CBSE to declare compartment results soon, coordinate with UGC to enable students to secure admissions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE to declare the results of compartment exams as soon as possible and coordinate with the University Grants Commission UGC to enable around two lakh students pas...

C'garh CM seeks flight services from Bilaspur to metro cities

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting him to provide flight connectivity from Bilaspur to Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. He also thanked Puri for restarti...

Italy's bond yields hold near 7-month lows as Salvini falls short

Italys borrowing costs fell on Tuesday towards their lowest levels in seven months on a perceived reduction in political risk as right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini failed to make the breakthroughs he had hoped for in regional elect...

U.S. charges New York City police officer with acting as illegal agent of China

A New York City police officer who also serves as a U.S. Army reservist has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of the government of China, federal prosecutors said on Monday.Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was arrested at his home on Long...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020