Labour leader Starmer accuses UK government of losing control of coronavirus

British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the government on Tuesday of having lost control of the coronavirus crisis, saying "there should be nothing inevitable about a second lockdown".

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson readies new restrictions to come into force to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases, Starmer used a speech to his party's conference to say while Labour would be constructive and needed the Conservative government to succeed, he also criticised the testing system.

"But instead of getting a grip, the government has lost control. Our testing system collapsed just when we needed it most," he said.