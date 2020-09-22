Labour leader Starmer accuses UK government of losing control of coronavirus

Labour leader Starmer accuses UK government of losing control of coronavirusReuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 13:51 IST
British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the government on Tuesday of having lost control of the coronavirus crisis, saying "there should be nothing inevitable about a second lockdown".
As Prime Minister Boris Johnson readies new restrictions to come into force to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases, Starmer used a speech to his party's conference to say while Labour would be constructive and needed the Conservative government to succeed, he also criticised the testing system.
"But instead of getting a grip, the government has lost control. Our testing system collapsed just when we needed it most," he said.
