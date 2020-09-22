Left Menu
Development News Edition

Valneva says in very advanced talks on second COVID-19 vaccine deal

It confirmed last week it would supply Britain with up to 190 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine over five years. "In 2022, we are going to have capacity of 200 million doses or more," Lawrence said, adding this meant Valneva had room to swiftly supply other countries.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:20 IST
Valneva says in very advanced talks on second COVID-19 vaccine deal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Valneva, which has just struck a deal to supply Britain with its potential COVID-19 vaccine, is in very advanced talks with another possible customer, the French firm's CFO said. "We believe that at least one of our discussions is very advanced," its chief financial officer David Lawrence told Reuters, without revealing the other party involved.

Valneva told Reuters in July it was in discussions with the European Union, without giving any further detail. Dozens of vaccines for the coronavirus which has infected about 31 million people globally and killed nearly 1 million are being tested, but none has been internationally approved yet.

Valneva expects its potential vaccine, based on a platform it already uses to prevent Japanese encephalitis, to enter clinical studies by the end of this year and potentially gain regulatory approval in the second half of 2021. It confirmed last week it would supply Britain with up to 190 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine over five years.

"In 2022, we are going to have capacity of 200 million doses or more," Lawrence said, adding this meant Valneva had room to swiftly supply other countries.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha adjourned for an hour following sloganeering by Opposition MPs

Lok Sabha on Tuesday was adjourned for an hour following an uproar in the House. Opposition MPs started raising slogans after Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhurys remark.The Government raised MSP of 6 Rabi crops. For whea...

Sri Adhikari Brothers Unveils Training Initiative "Masterminds"

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Sri Adhikari Brothers SAB Group are launching Masterminds, a program that will focus on educating young minds in fields of media by getting them up-close and personal with the finest minds and thought le...

Court rejects Ker govt's plea for withdrawal of case against LDF leaders over 2015 assembly ruckus

A court here on Tuesday rejected the plea of the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala to withdraw a case related to ruckus inside the state assembly in 2015 in which two of its ministers and four other LDF leaders, then in opposition,...

Assaults, arson, slurs: anti-Semitism a problem in Berlin

A new report documenting anti-Semitism in Berlin reveals that little progress has been made in combatting the problem in the German capital. The Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism Berlin, or RIAS documented 410 inciden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020