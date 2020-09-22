Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus vaccine makers see EU shield against side-effect claims

"As of early September the EMA has been in contact with developers of 38 potential COVID-19 vaccines," Fergus Sweeney, head of clinical studies and manufacturing task force at the European Medicines Agency, told EU lawmakers. Under a faster "rolling review", vaccine makers can share data with EMA on their trials as they happen, so that shots could be authorised more quickly when all data is available.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:03 IST
Coronavirus vaccine makers see EU shield against side-effect claims
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vaccine makers will be indemnified in Europe if their COVID-19 shots cause unexpected side-effects, an industry official said on Tuesday, as nearly 40 firms pursue talks on possible authorisation for shots in development. The European Commission has confidential liability clauses in contracts signed with AstraZeneca and Sanofi and is negotiating similar conditions with other firms for the advance purchase of their potential vaccines.

Sue Middleton, President of the Executive Board of Vaccines Europe which represents top vaccine makers, told a European Parliament hearing that in case of unexpected adverse events, which could include unpredicted side-effects, she understood that there was indemnification. "The Commission or the member states would essentially indemnify the companies against the cost of legal action that followed those claims," she said, adding that these events were rare and that she had not seen all contracts signed so far.

A spokesman for the European Commission said advance purchase deals "provide for Member States to indemnify the manufacturer for certain liabilities incurred under specific and strict conditions", but "liability still remains with the companies". Officials have said partial legal protection offered by the EU hampered advance purchase deals in past months and prompted vaccine makers to ask for more.

Middleton called for no-fault compensation in all 27 EU states for COVID-19 vaccines which would speed up resolution of legal disputes. Such a system is in place in 11 countries, but its application to COVID-19 vaccine cases is not always clear, she said. Consumer organisations and lawmakers insist that companies should be liable for all potential side-effects.

ROLLING REVIEW No COVID-19 vaccine has yet been authorised in Europe, with clinical trials underway. But contacts between vaccine makers and regulators are ongoing to speed up possible authorisations.

The World Health Organisation lists 38 candidate vaccines in late-stage trials, including from China and Russia. Another 149 are in pre-clinical evaluation. "As of early September the EMA has been in contact with developers of 38 potential COVID-19 vaccines," Fergus Sweeney, head of clinical studies and manufacturing task force at the European Medicines Agency, told EU lawmakers.

Under a faster "rolling review", vaccine makers can share data with EMA on their trials as they happen, so that shots could be authorised more quickly when all data is available. No rolling review has yet began on vaccines, Sweeney said, adding the agency was expecting that to begin in the coming weeks. EMA must authorise vaccines before they can be used in the EU.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Amazing to be back out there: Tammy Beaumont

Englands women cricketer Tammy Beaumont felt amazing after her 62 runs from 49 balls knock that handed England a 47-run win in the first T20I against West Indies. Beaumont wasnt able to get off the mark the last time these two teams met. Th...

NCW receives 13,410 complaints of violence against women in the last 6 months

The National Commission for Women NCW has received a total of 13,410 complaints of violence, including 1,443 through WhatsApp, since March this year, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani informed the Rajya Sabha ...

Parts of UP receive light to moderate rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Meteorological department said. According to the MeT department, thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, occurred at isolate...

Rapper DaBaby sued over Beverly Hills hotel fight

American rapper DaBaby is facing a lawsuit over his Christmas hotel beatdown. Page Six quoted TMZ as saying that the 28-year-old rapper is facing a lawsuit by Cris Pocasangre for assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020